Shannon Sharpe Reveals Closed Door Meeting, Stern Message to Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe opened up about his closed-door meeting with Skip Bayless after the two went viral earlier this year.

The pair host Undisputed on Fox Sports and Bayless was ripped for a tweet about Damar Hamlin. It was in the immediate aftermath of Hamlin’s collapse on the field due to cardiac arrest.

That led to an uncomfortable moment on air where Sharpe did not appear on the show the following day. Sharpe also went to blows with Bayless when he returned amid Bayless’ interesting apology.

But, Sharpe mended the fences in a meeting with Bayless behind closed doors. The Hall of Fame tight end revealed to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on how that message came across.

“A lot of times, Mad Dog, people look at things like you can have 15 great years, and somebody has a bad moment, and they are willing to throw all of that away,” Sharpe said on Mad Dog Unleashed. “I wasn’t willing to throw the two months that Skip and I, we disagreed a lot, sometimes I think things went over the line. I didn’t want that, and so I appreciate everything Skip had done for me. Bringing me there, giving me an opportunity to show that I was more than a football player. I could talk about more in the sports world than just football. So, I wasn’t willing to throw that away. Skip and I just needed to get into a room and talk, and calmer heads prevailed.”

Sharpe mentioned where he and Bayless are now after the viral blowup.

“We’re great,” Sharpe said. “Skip and I don’t have the type of relationship that Skip and Stephen A. Smith had. Because Skip and Stephen A. came from the same world. Both writers, both journalists. They see what they see through the journalists’ eyes. I’m an ex-athlete, I see things through an athlete’s eyes. We see things differently, that’s why we work on the show.

“The thing that I conveyed to Skip is that, ‘Look, we can disagree, but I want the color between the lines. I don’t want the disagreements to go outside of the lines.’”

Russo asked if things did go outside the lines with Bayless.

“Yeah, it did,” Sharpe said. “I think everybody thought that.”

Sharpe and Bayless certainly make a lot of headlines for certain takes or topics on their show. Whatever you think of the show quality-wise, a former player like Sharpe was made for television.

Sharpe and Bayless regularly go viral for their sports opinions, making for great social mdia fodder as well.