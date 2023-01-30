Shannon Sharpe Suggests Tony Romo Nearly Said the N-Word During Chiefs-Bengals Game

NFL broadcaster Tony Romo made a strange and head-scratching mistake by almost saying a certain word during the Chiefs-Bengals game. The verbal miscue caught the attention of plenty of fans around the league, and eventually the attention of Shannon Sharpe who weighed in on the debate in a humorous way.

The play in question was on a crucial gain of yards after a catch by Chiefs receiver Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco caught a pass and proceeded to break a tackle from Germaine Pratt that led to a big pickup. Although Romo clearly called the replay during the broadcast excitedly, he unfortunately stumbled over a word that sounded strangely close to the N-word to viewers.

Sharpe added to the jokes going around online by claiming live TV makes you forget sometimes that you shouldn’t do certain things — implying Tony Romo was absolutely about to drop the word in his excitement.

It’s 📺. You get hyped and 4get sometimes where you are. https://t.co/t8Dp3VtA1d — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo nearly slips up with the N-word

The video itself doesn’t do any favors to Romo either, as the context seems like he was about to say it.

“The extra yards. The tough yards. The finish on the play,” Romo said on the call as Pacheco broke away from three people. “Right there you got three ni… Talked about this. The best tackling team. They don’t miss tackles.”

Furthermore, there isn’t exactly a word that makes sense that starts with “N” instead which makes Romo’s defense tougher. Some fans suggested that he could have been very confused and meant “Niners” somehow, or even “Nickelbacks” in relation to what defense he saw the Bengals running. What was clear was that neither was nearly as funny as giving the fan-favorite broadcaster a hard time.

Whatever word Romo meant to say, he certainly won’t happily shout “Here we go, Jim!” to his broadcast partner Jim Nantz this time.