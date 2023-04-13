Shannon Sharpe Unloads On Skip Bayless When Asked if Bayless Could Gain Single Yard In NFL Game

Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back on Skip Bayless’ NFL abilities.

Evidently, Sharpe doesn’t believe his FOX partner’s motormouth has made him many friends on the football field. If the Twittersphere didn’t give you a good enough idea, Sharpe’s latest comments will.

Joining the Kelce brothers on their podcast, Sharpe was asked in Bayless could run for one yard on the football field. Not even thinking about it for a second, the NFL legend came to his answer.

“No,” simply stated Sharpe. “I’m not saying because he’s average, ain’t no way they’re going to let him get a yard. No way. They’re going to go out of their way. I’m not so sure the offensive line is going to block for him so he can get that yard. That’s what’s going to happen with that one.”

Think of The Longest Yard, when the offensive line decided not to block for Adam Sandler’s character for a couple plays. Yeah, that’s what Sharpe is imagining things would be like for Bayless.

We don’t think many will disagree with Shannon Sharpe’s assessment anyways. It’s not like Skip Bayless is exactly built for the NFL. Nevertheless, he almost never misses a day of cardio, and stranger things have happened.

Nah. Nope. No. This writer isn’t going to try and talk you into that. Skip Bayless will likely want to stay behind the desk instead of proving Sharpe’s hypothesis right, if he ever gets the chance to.

Shannon Sharpe on Skip Bayless: ‘We are not that close’

Moreover, it’s easy to see why Shannon Sharpe isn’t worried about hurting Skip Bayless’ feelings with his comments. The Pro Football Hall of Famer recently said that he and his co-host on FS1’s Undisputed really don’t have much of a personal relationship.

Previously a guest on The Adam Schein Podcast on SiriusXM, Sharpe talked about his relationship with Bayless. He acknowledged that the two work well together, but that’s about where it ends.

“We have a great working relationship,” Sharpe said. “Skip and I are not as close as Skip and Stephen A. [Smith] because Stephen A. came from the same background that Skip does. They did things together, they hung out together. I’m more of a homebody. More of a loner. I’m to myself. If Skip likes you, Skip wants to hang out, he hangs out with Stephen A. … Most of the time, it’s just me and my dogs in my home.”

While some might think the lack of a personal relationship might cause an issue, Sharpe believes it helps their on-air chemistry.

“I think it helps our relationship on-air that we are not that close. He doesn’t know what I’m thinking and he doesn’t know what I’m going to say. I don’t know what he’s thinking and I don’t know what he’s gonna say.

“So, I think it helps us television-wise. It might have hurt our personal relationship, but I definitely think it’s helped our on-air relationship.”