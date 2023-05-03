Shaquil Barrett’s wife thanks everyone for thoughts and prayers following tragic loss of 2-year-old daughter

The NFL world came together in a big way this week when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter died in a tragic accident in the family’s pool. His wife has now issued a statement thanking everyone for the support.

Jordan Barrett took to Instagram with a picture of her daughter, Arrayah, who drowned Sunday morning. The news made its way around NFL circles quickly, and fans and players alike expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

Those well-wishes didn’t go unnoticed, and Barrett made that clear in her statement before remembering Arrayah.

“Thank you all for all the messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers,” Barrett wrote in her post Wednesday afternoon. “Our world will never be the same. Arrayah was the apple of my eye, and my heart will forever be with hers. I love you so much my baby. I am so so sorry. Until we see each other again, please watch over your siblings and momma and dada. We love you forever and ever and always. I can’t wait to see that precious smile again, and just hug you so close. I would do absolutely anything.

“There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always.”

The Tampa Bay Times first reported news of Arrayah’s tragic passing. Police in Tampa responded to a call regarding a child who fell into a pool on Sunday morning. Arrayah was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident. Despite taking life-saving measures, the child passed away at the hospital.

The Buccaneers announced the news with a statement later Sunday.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was among the people around the league to send thoughts and prayers to Barrett’s family. He did so in a brief, but thoughtful, quote tweet of the Buccaneers’ statement.

“Prayers to the entire Barrett family,” Mahomes tweeted.

