Erin Andrews Posts Tribute to Ezekiel Elliott, His Time with the Dallas Cowboys with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with running back Ezekiel Elliott, releasing him on Wednesday. The Cowboys’ salary cap situation combined with Elliott’s contract and decrease in production made the move somewhat predictable. It may not have been as unexpected, but nonetheless, was still significant across the NFL.

Fox Sports host and sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the impact of Elliott’s departure. Following his release from the team, Andrews took to Instagram with a heartfelt post.

On Thursday, Andrews posted a picture of her interviewing Elliott and Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott following the 2019 NFC Wild Card game. Andrew’s caption said, “These two. And those smiles. #214 So much fun to interview and be around. Always grateful of their time.”

Andrews has been in the industry for over two decades, and it’s clear that the duo of Elliott and Prescott was one of her favorites. Half of the duo will now find another home in free agency this offseason, but Prescott could have a potential contract extension on the horizon.

Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene alongside Prescott in 2016, rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers still stand as his career highs, as he’s been unable to match that level of production the following six years as a pro.

Elliott signed a signed a massive six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, but with four years remaining on his deal was released. Releasing him saved Dallas $10.9 million against the salary cap, and they’ve since traded for former Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Elliott had a career-low 231 carries for 876 yards on the ground last season and joins running backs like Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt in free agency.