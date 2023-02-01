HomeSportsNFLSidney Thornton, Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB, Dead at 68

Sidney Thornton, Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB, Dead at 68

by Nick Geddes
written by Nick Geddes
Sidney Thornton
(Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton passed away Wednesday, the organization announced.

“We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton,” the Steelers wrote on Twitter.

Thornton spent the entirety of his six-season NFL career with the Steelers (1977-1982) after getting selected in the second-round of the 1977 Draft out of Northwestern State. He rushed for 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry in 74 games. He added 515 yards through the air on 46 receptions and six scores.

This story is developing…

Outsider Mobile AM Drinkware Outsider Desktop AM Drinkware
Outsider.com

Join Our Community

Instagram TikTok Youtube