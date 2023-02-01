Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton passed away Wednesday, the organization announced.

We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers RB Sidney Thornton. pic.twitter.com/LpKsIbJ1Xq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 1, 2023

Thornton spent the entirety of his six-season NFL career with the Steelers (1977-1982) after getting selected in the second-round of the 1977 Draft out of Northwestern State. He rushed for 1,512 yards and 18 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry in 74 games. He added 515 yards through the air on 46 receptions and six scores.

