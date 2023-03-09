Skip Bayless Cautions Aaron Rodgers on the New York Media Amid Reports He’s Closing in on the Jets

Rumors are swirling about Aaron Rodgers’ future. The most popular one right now is the idea that Rodgers is going to be traded to the New York Jets. Because of those rumors, Skip Bayless took the time to warn Rodgers about New York.

In particular, Bayless decided that he needed to warn Aaron Rodgers about the famously brutal New York media.

“The New York media isn’t tough, it’s completely unfair,” Skip Bayless said on Undisputed.

"The New York media isn't tough, it's just completely unfair." pic.twitter.com/uK29F4075O — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2023

“I mean, they will rip and they will slash.”

At that point, Skip Bayless’ co-host, Shannon Sharpe, laughed, “I think that sometimes that’s their sole purpose.” The pair then agreed that the New York media has a reputation that it wants to uphold by being extremely tough on players.

Of course, Aaron Rodgers knows this. He’s been around long enough to know the kind of pressure cooker he’d be playing in if he were to go to the Jets.

Mike Greenberg Might Cut His Pinky Toe Off if Aaron Rodgers Joins New York Jets

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has never tried to hide the fact that he’s a New York Jets fan. It’s probably the most entertaining part of watching Get Up lately. He’s absolutely losing his mind that the Jets could land a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

He’s so excited at the idea that he’s willing to cut off his pinky toe to land Aaron Rodgers.

“If they cut off your pinky toe and you didn’t know it, how long would it take you to figure it out?” Greenberg said.

The truth is that he’d notice it was missing pretty quickly. He just wouldn’t care. It’s a hard, cold, and lonely life as a Jets fan after all.