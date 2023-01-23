WATCH: Skip Bayless is Fed Up with Dak Prescott Following Cowboys Playoff Loss to 49ers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered another playoff loss and FOX Sports’ host Skip Bayless was fed up.

The noted Cowboys fanatic regularly touts Dallas and Prescott on television, but after a loss to the 49ers, it was different. In fact, Bayless was so fed up with Prescott, he tossed his jersey in the trash.

That was no joke because Bayless actually filmed himself doing it in his own household.

I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

“I’m sorry,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.”

Bayless was fed up but the video was even funnier than anticipated. You can clearly see the media pundit in the frame behind the entrance to the kitchen before it began rolling.

In the 19-12 loss to the 49ers, Prescott did not duplicate his performance from the Wild Card round. He finished 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The latest playoff loss for Prescott and the Cowboys certainly sent Bayless over the edge. One has to wonder what Bayless will come up with next on television.

“It hurts,” Prescott said of the loss. “Very disappointed we weren’t able to come out with this one. Disappointed in my play and for the guys in the locker room. … It’s unfortunate. It sucks.”

If we did not clarify what Prescott talked about postgame, that quote could’ve been mistaken for a reaction to Bayless’ frustration.

All kidding aside, when Bayless was fed up, it made for great social media content. He is a huge Cowboys fan for a reason but perhaps two interceptions drove even the biggest fanatic over the edge.