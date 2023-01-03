Skip Bayless Gets Absolutely Torched for Tweet After Damar Hamlin MNF Incident

As the NFLPA and NFL decided to postpone MNF after the Damar Hamlin incident, Skip Bayless let out a tweet. Many are saying it was inappropriate and lacked the empathy that this situation required. He got heat for it from fans and players alike.

While we all waited for updates on Damar Hamlin, some people wondered what would become of the game. It isn’t a bad thing to think about. However, most people felt as though the situation was clear.

Skip Bayless tweeted out, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

The tweet was quote tweeted over 76,000 times with folks upset with Bayless. It spread like wildfire all over Twitter. Fans and athletes alike let him know exactly how they felt about it, too.

Fans Call For Skip Bayless to Be Fired

All over Twitter, fans were angry with Skip Bayless. A number of them called for the broadcaster to be fired from his job. There was a lot of comments and replies flooding in throughout the night.

“Fire Skip Bayless,” a fan said. “Bottom line. Just get the word out on what a loser this guy really is. [ESPN] will be better off without someone like this.” Well to be fair, he doesn’t work at ESPN. But the sentiment is still the same.

When an athlete collapses on the court or field or wherever it is scary. These situations have played out in many different ways over the years. People were taken aback that Bayless could think about the game at all while everyone waited for any update.

“They need to fire Skip Bayless from Undisputed & black ball him from anything sports related,” an NFL fan said.

Another comment on Twitter asked “How inconsiderate could you possibly be???”

However, to his credit, Skip Bayless did apologize in a follow-up tweet.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

Even with the apology, fans and players are already upset. There doesn’t seem to be much that Skip Bayless can do at this point.