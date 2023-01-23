Skip Bayless Gets Roasted for Fake Outrage Video After Cowboys Loss

As expected, Skip Bayless was in full theatrics mode following the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Divisional Round Sunday.

Bayless, the “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” host on FS1, decided after the game that he has had enough with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. A “Dak Defender” if you will, Bayless took to Twitter to share his himself throwing a Prescott jersey in his trash can.

I’m sorry. That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.pic.twitter.com/1EHRUg8mXe — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 23, 2023

“I’m sorry,” Bayless tweeted. “That’s it. I’ve had it with Dak.”

NFL fans immediately jumped on Bayless for the staginess of the video. As the video begins, Bayless is seen standing behind a hallway holding the Prescott jersey in his hands. He only appears into the kitchen after a noise, which was evidently his cue to start the performance.

“Bro I’m dying,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “You can clearly see skip in the doorway and the conversation before hand was ‘Ernestine [his wife], knock on the counter when you start filming’ cause you can CLEARLY hear it lmaooo.”

Others roasted Bayless for his kitchen layout, in which his backsplash appeared to be designed for a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

“Skip makes way too much money for that backsplash & the countertop microwave,” another fan tweeted. “Overall home decor is lacking.”

Dak Prescott Blames Himself for Cowboys’ Playoff Loss

Prescott, 29, was hard on himself while speaking with reporters after the game. He finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

“I’m disappointed in the way that I’ve played. Those guys in that locker room gave it all. Both sides of the ball. And put me in a position to go win the game and I wasn’t able to do that,” Prescott said, via ESPN. “And, yeah, I mean, I put it on my shoulders. When you play this position, when you play for this organization, you’ve got to accept that. That’s the reality of it. And as I said, it will make me better.

Aside from Bayless, Prescott received friendly fire in the form of the Cowboys’ Twitter account.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the team’s Twitter account wrote.