Skip Bayless melts down after Buffalo Bills’ first-round NFL Draft pick

Skip Bayless is an unashamed supporter of the Dallas Cowboys. That’s why he was so locked in on the franchise’s 26th pick during the 2023 NFL Draft and, eventually, why he was so frustrated by what the Buffalo Bills did at No. 25.

With Dalton Schultz leaving this offseason, Dallas could have used a tight end and, as the Cowboys pick came up, Bayless and others in the fanbase were eyeing Dalton Kincaid out of Utah. Instead, the Bills traded up and selected him. That led to quite the Twitter reaction from Bayless after the pick.

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I WAS ONE PICK AWAY FROM DALTON KINCAID — AND BUFFALO LEAP-FROGGED MY COWBOYS AND STOLE HIM RIGHT OUT FROM UNDER JERRY'S UPTURNED NOSE. DEVASTATING. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 28, 2023

Kincaid caught 107 passes for over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns over his three seasons in Salt Lake City. That came after two years at San Diego where he caught 68 passes for over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. That resume over five years in college is what led the Buffalo Bills to step up and take him.

Rather than Kincaid, the Dallas Cowboys ended up with Mazi Smith out of Michigan. Over three seasons in Ann Arbor, he produced 89 tackles, three pass deflections, a sack, and a forced fumble.

In the end, ‘America’s Team’ and, in turn, Skip Bayless got a prospect that could be very productive for them. Even so, he is just hoping that it doesn’t come back to bite them if Kincaid breaks out in the next few years in Buffalo.

Micah Parsons fired up after Dallas Cowboys follow his advice for first-round pick

Hours before the 2023 NFL Draft started with the Carolina Panthers on the clock, Micah Parsons sent a text. The Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher texted his defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, that he wanted the franchise to take Michigan DT Mazi Smith with the No. 26 overall pick.

Parsons texted Quinn “Michigan DT” just before 3:30 p.m. And Quinn responded enthusiastically a short while later.

“I’m all about that life!!!!!!” Quinn said.

Apparently Micah Parsons texted Cowboys DC Dan Quinn this afternoon in support of Mazi Smith.



Micah at 3:27 p.m: “Michigan DT”

DQ’s response: “I’m all about that life!!!!!!”



Micah afterward: “I told you—Dan wouldn’t let me down, man!”pic.twitter.com/osCxzwJEdG — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) April 28, 2023

“Let’s go man!” he said, getting up from his seat to celebrate. “I told you, Dan wouldn’t let me down, man!”

He even worked in a joke about the Philadelphia Eagles and their telltale quarterback sneaks.

“No more sneaks, AJ!” Parsons said, presumably calling out Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown, who was also on hand.

Parsons, who was on the Bleacher Report draft show, shared a message directly to the newest Dallas Cowboys after the pick was made.

“Mazi, man, listen: Yo, welcome to the team,” Parsons said. “You’re someone I wanted to be a part of this organization. I love the way you play. I just hope you’re ready to be part of the best D-line in the NFL. I’m going to help you get sacks, you’re going to help me get sacks. Let’s star together. Let’s get this Super Bowl. And let’s get paid, man.”