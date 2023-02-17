Skip Bayless Offers Reason for Lack of Black NFL Head Coaches

The NFL has long since been criticized for the lack of black head coaches. Now, controversial analyst Skip Bayless thinks he knows why that’s the case.

For Bayless, the reason is simple. The owners are, generally speaking, old white men. Because of this, they’re more comfortable hiring white men. According to Bayless, this is because it’s easier for them to get along due to cultural reasons.

“I have been dumbfounded by it,” Skip Bayless said. “It has been inexplicable to me. But, in the end, it’s pretty explicable because–I’m sorry. I’m just gonna boil it down to these older white owners just aren’t that comfortable with a black head coach because they need to interact.”

Skip Bayless believes older white NFL owners aren't comfortable with Black head coaches pic.twitter.com/Y93Gv51hUL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2023

Skip Bayless argued that owners would, generally speaking, prefer to spend their time with someone who has a similar background to them. He made this argument while talking about Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewing for the Washington Commanders OC job when he’s often been viewed as a head coaching candidate.

“When they do have an interview, it’s gonna be a quicker click with a young white, hot candidate than the black [one]. It’s just culture. It’s just the way life is, and I don’t know how to defeat it.”

It isn’t often that this is the case, but Skip Bayless seems pretty on the mark here. People tend to go with what and who they’re familiar with. In this case, that means hiring people of similar backgrounds to work with.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe both agreed that this isn’t something that can be legislated by the league. There’s no way to force an owner to hire someone. However, it’s still an issue.

“Unless it’s in the man’s heart to do the right thing, and every once in a while we have the Rooneys in Pittsburgh, who actually did the right thing.”

Skip Bayless On the Kellen Moore Situation

Skip Bayless has never hidden that he’s a Dallas Cowboys fan. After the Cowboys kept head coach Mike McCarthy and moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, he was absolutely distraught.

“Shell shocked and devastated by [the decision],” Bayless said.

Kellen Moore has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers, which Bayless thinks makes them an immediate Super Bowl contender.