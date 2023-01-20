Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate

One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs. FS1’s Skip Bayless predicts that there will be two major upsets during the Divisional Round this weekend.

Bayless believes that the Jacksonville Jaguars will shock the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants will knock off the Philadelphia Eagles. Both the Chiefs and Eagles are more than a touchdown favorite in their respective games.

Bayless gave a ton of credit to Trevor Lawrence when picking the Jaguars to pull off the stunner during Undisputed.

“We talk about quarterbacks that are coming of age. Well, he’s the most gifted of all of them,” Bayless said. “He’s right up there with (Patrick) Mahomes, Josh Allen, whoever you want to throw in there.”

.@RealSkipBayless smells an upset brewing in Kansas City:



“I think Patrick Mahomes is going down. I’m going Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, because there’s something about this kid. He’s gifted.” pic.twitter.com/u9MjA0sSJ2 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 20, 2023

When it comes to the Giants getting a win in Philadelphia, Bayless says he has some concerns about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder and how the quarterback has looked since the injury.

“He’s lost his way a little bit because it sounds like the shoulder is still banged up,” Bayless said. “So, he lost his rhythm, he lost his momentum. He lost a little bit of swag, he doesn’t look the same.”

“I’m on the Giants bandwagon. I’m taking them 27-24 over the Eagles.”



— @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/94211cOv17 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 20, 2023

Bayless’ pick for the Giants to upset the Eagles seems a bit more reasonable than taking the Jaguars over the Chiefs. But it’s the NFL and anything can happen in a one game season.

Quarterbacks Were a Theme for Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe

We all know quarterback play is critical in today’s NFL. So, it only makes sense that both of Undisputed‘s hosts would discuss that position at length when making their postseason picks.

Skip Bayless talked a lot about Trevor Lawrence’s success and Jalen Hurts’ injury. Shannon Sharpe had a take of his own on the position, but it came in regards to the Dallas-San Francisco game.

Sharpe threw some shade at Dak Prescott, saying he only has a slight edge on 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy — who entered the season as the third-string gunslinger.

“Both teams have very good offenses, very good defenses. I’ll give a slight edge to Dak at the quarterback position,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe picked the 49ers to get the win.

There’s a good chance San Francisco does win Sunday’s Divisional Round contest. But did Sharpe really have to disrespect Prescott like that?