Skip Bayless Rips Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys for Telegraphing Interest in One QB at NFL Combine

The Cowboys contingent at the NFL Combine complimented the local kid and Skip Bayless decided to criticize Mike McCarthy and Jerry Jones for doing so.

Skip Bayless, as part of his controversial brand with Fox Sports, loves to offer hot takes on any topic, especially the Cowboys. On Saturday, he tweeted about TCU’s Max Duggan, who is among 15 quarterbacks appearing at the annual combine in Indianapolis. The TCU campus in Fort Worth is about 20 miles from AT&T Stadium in Arlington where the Cowboys play.

Bayless tweeted: “Max Duggan just ran 4.52 at the Combine. Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy just hyperventilated congratulating each other on raving publicly about this kid, seeing NFL potential in him nobody else is seeing … and telegraphing their intention to draft him higher than he’s projected.”

Max Duggan’s 40 Time Was Second Fastest Among Quarterbacks

Now, Duggan’s time in the 40-yard dash did draw a buzz. He posted the second-fastest time among the QBs, although most at that position don’t focus on the 40. The NFL tweeted video of Duggan’s sprint. Only Florida’s Anthony Richardson ran faster.

Skip Bayless Believes Cowboys Are Spending Too Much Time with TCU Star

The Cowboys did meet with Duggan earlier in the week in Indy. Although Duggan grew up in Iowa, he no doubt cheered for the Cowboys during his career at TCU. And the admiration was mutual. Duggan led the Horned Frogs to the national title game and won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback.

He described his meeting with the Cowboys as building a relationship.

“I get to meet with them and just go over some stuff, get to know me, get to know them, go over some ball, just start building that relationship,” Duggan told reporters. “I thought it was a good meeting.”

Duggan added: “It’d be really exciting to be able to go learn obviously in Dallas with Coach McCarthy and learn under Dak (Prescott). And learn how to be a pro and everything he’s done to be successful.”

Because of Dak Prescott, Dallas probably isn’t going to spend a high draft pick on a quarterback next month. But maybe the team uses a third-day pick on a prospect like Duggan, especially with his ties to the Metroplex.

Skip Bayless apparently believes the Cowboys are over-rating Duggan and will over value him in the draft. There’s a definite chance all 15 quarterbacks at the combine aren’t going to be drafted. Teams selected only nine quarterbacks in the 2022 draft.

McCarthy did talk up Duggan when he spoke with the media in Indy.

“What a great year TCU had,” McCarthy told reporters. “I just love the way (Duggan) plays. One thing about the games I saw is that you’re never out of the game with Max. I think it’s a huge characteristic as a quarterback you have to have in this league.”

We’re not sure if Skip Bayless should be so worried about the Cowboys talking up Duggan. Local kid makes good is a terrific story.