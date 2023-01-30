Social Media Is Stunned After Empire State Building Celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl Berth

There are a lot of angry New Yorkers right now … as well as a lot of questions out on social media. Why? The Empire State Building is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the San Francisco 49ers and berth in Super Bowl LVII.

That’s going to stir up some drama. The Eagles are the biggest rival of the New York Giants, so the Empire State Building showing love to Philadelphia is interesting, to say the least.

Below is the image of the Empire State Building lit up to support the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the 49ers on Sunday:

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

People on social media — even the non-New Yorkers — had some questions about what the Empire State Building was thinking.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes chimed in, saying, “Did y’all lose a bet?” Another ESPN employee added, “Theory: Maybe they had the color ready for the Jets and were tired of waiting.

Did y'all lose a bet — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 29, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “This has to be a joke. A terrible one at that.” Someone else chimed in, “Is this real? I hope this is a fake account.”

As you can tell, there’s a ton of pure confusion on social media over this situation.

Philadelphia Goes Nuts Over Eagles NFC Championship Win

The Eagles had no trouble taking care of the 49ers in a 31-7 victory to advance to Super Bowl LVII. Immediately after the score went final, fans across Philadelphia started partying.

Police might’ve greased light poles earlier in the week, but that didn’t stop fans from climbing. A number of wild fans climbed light poles to celebrate the Super Bowl berth.

As if that wasn’t enough, a group of Eagles fans fell through the roof of a bus stop. One too many individuals climbed atop the structure, forcing it to collapse.

It was truly a crazy scene in Philadelphia following the Eagles’ win … just as we all expected.