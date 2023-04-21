Soft Deadline Emerges For Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The Aaron Rodgers drama continues to drag on. Although it’s been known for weeks that the NFL quarterback intends to play for the New York Jets next season, a deal still hasn’t been reached with the Green Bay Packers.

But the clock might finally be ticking on a deal to get done. With the NFL Draft rapidly approaching, both sides might have a greater sense of urgency to get something accomplished.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter weighed in on the potential for a deal to come together in the next few days.

“I think (the draft) is the soft deadline. The clock is ticking on an Aaron Rodgers deal to the New York Jets,” Schefter said. “The two sides haven’t had a whole lot of contact, haven’t made a whole lot of progress. But that can change with just one phone call.

“Both sides need to figure out a way to get it done because the Jets need a quarterback and the Packers need the picks to surround their new quarterback, Jordan Love, with talent and playmakers. So, both sides should be motivated to get this done by next week.”

Despite this seeming to be a done deal, neither side has really budged on their demands. Will the draft finally push one team to give in? Or will this sage continue past the NFL Draft?

We can only hope that this finally comes to an end.

Could a Different QB Emerge for New York Jets?

While Aaron Rodgers has publicly stated he intends to play for the New York Jets next season, there’s a chance he could stay in Green Bay if the two teams can’t reach a deal. We’re sure that would make the four-time league MVP really happy.

Yahoo NFL insider Charles Robinson recently reported that the Tennessee Titans are shopping quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If the Jets can’t get the Packers to budge, there’s a chance New York takes a serious look at Tannehill.

“The Titans are shopping Ryan Tannehill all over the place now,” Robinson said this week in an interview with Milwaukee’s Wilde and Tausch show.

“It wouldn’t take the Jets anything to acquire Ryan Tannehill. If for some reason (Packers management) starts digging in, “no forget it’ we’re going to hold Aaron Rodgers hostage at this point, we don’t care about getting two second rounders, potentially a first rounder and a second rounder, whatever.’ I think at some point, yea, could the Jets say ‘forget this, let’s just move on, we’ll figure something else out.’ They don’t want to, they don’t want to at all. But at some point you get in a scenario where these guys are just absolutely refusing to let this guy go for what the assets are.”

Tannehill isn’t exactly Rodgers. But the Jets need a quarterback and can’t waste much more time. It creates an interesting situation with the NFL Draft approaching.