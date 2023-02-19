Some Kansas City Chiefs Fans Wrote Angry Letters About Patrick Mahomes Drinking at Super Bowl Parade

Not everyone approved of Patrick Mahomes‘ actions during the Chiefs‘ Super Bowl parade in Kansas City last week. A few no-fun-having fans broke out their typewriters to express their disappointment in some of the actions from the celebration.

The Kansas City Star shared a few letters received from unhappy fans regarding the actions of Mahomes, as well as other players, during the parade. Apparently, enjoying a few cold beers during the event rubbed people the wrong way.

“I was surprised and dismayed to see that Patrick Mahomes and other players were drinking alcohol again,” one individual wrote. “I felt that way three years ago, and I thought there would have been enough negative feedback from the parents of children and teenagers voicing their concerns to the Chiefs’ administration that it wouldn’t be repeated.

“Next time there’s a victory parade, please imbibe your alcohol privately and discreetly. Impressionable young people deserve better role models than what you’ve displayed twice.”

Surely the Chiefs organization will take that complainer’s thoughts into consideration next time, right? If not, perhaps this letter will help get the message across.

“I, for one, was sickened to see this for the second time. Some Chiefs even bragged through social media about how drunk they were afterward. I am ashamed that players I cheered for could barely walk after they got off the bus. No doubt this spectacle made the news in other cities.”

We can feel all the guilt Mahomes is feeling right now mounting. How dare he enjoy himself at a celebratory parade after winning his second MVP award and leading the Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory!

Patrick Mahomes and the Lombardi Trophy Moment

In case you couldn’t tell from some of the angry letters from fans, the Chiefs had a pretty good time during the Super Bowl parade. One of the funnier moments came when Patrick Mahomes appeared to just … hand away the Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes passed off the Lombardi Trophy (or so we thought) to a random fan during the celebration. Turns out, it was actually just a dead-on replica of the NFL‘s top prize.

According to the Daily Mail, Chiefs superfan and Buffalo bar owner Vinnie Garofalo brought a replica to the parade in Kansas City. Mahomes and other Chiefs players were so impressed by the piece that they decided to take it for a brief walk.

Mahomes then passed it back into the crowd. Because the replica looked so much like the real thing, most of us believed the quarterback gave away the trophy.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, that wasn’t actually the case.