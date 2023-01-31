Tom Brady will celebrate his 46th birthday two weeks before the kickoff of the NFL regular season. And sources close to the legendary quarterback believe he’ll be in uniform. Somewhere.

This is all according to the Tampa Bay Times. A story published Tuesday sifted through all of Brady’s choices for the upcoming season. It appears to be a given that he’ll play. And there’s now an interesting theory kicking around as to which team will land his services if he doesn’t stick with Tampa Bay.

The San Francisco 49ers may now be in play. Let us explain this wild theory that makes so much sense. Tom Brady is a Nor Cal kind of guy. After all, he grew up in San Mateo, Calif. That’s 20 miles south of San Francisco. His parents still live in the area, as does one of his sisters. The knock is that Brady’s three children live on the East Coast. Then again, he’s fabulously wealthy, so a private jet to pick them up is like a ride share to us.

San Francisco Could Need a QB. Tom Brady Could Fill Void

And the 49ers are in need of a quarterback. Two days ago, that statement was unthinkable. San Fran was in the NFC title game, in part, because of the surprisingly terrific play from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense had adapted after the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, were lost for the season.

Purdy even led the league with his quarterback rating of 107.7. But if you watched the NFC title game, you know the issue. Purdy hurt his elbow on the opening series against the Eagles. He returned to the game after Josh Johnson, suffered a concussion. But Purdy couldn’t throw the ball.

Doctors told Purdy Monday that he’d miss at least six months. He suffered a complete tear of the ulbar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He could need what’s commonly referred to as Tommy John surgery. You normally see this injury in baseball, which is why the surgery is named for a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. It takes up to a year to recover after the procedure.

So maybe Tom Brady isn’t so far-fetched. Garoppolo isn’t expected to stay with the 49ers. He’s a free agent. Lance still is a work in progress. Maybe the team trades him. Meanwhile, San Francisco is Super Bowl-ready on defense. Their offense also features loads of talent. The offensive line is good. The skill players are outstanding in Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk.

Tom Brady could easily spend a final season competing for a Super Bowl with the 49ers. Besides, he’s been a San Fran fan since he went to old Candlestick Park with his parents to watch the 49ers in person.