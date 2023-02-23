Speculation Grows Surrounding Tom Brady Un-Retiring to Play for One NFL Team

Did you hear the delicious rumor that says Tom Brady will come out of retirement to play for the team he cheered for as a child?

We’re talking the San Francisco 49ers. And truly, it makes too much sense for Brady to reunite for one final season chasing a Super Bowl title. San Fran already has a terrific defense in place. And the offense was so good that it functioned superbly with three different starting quarterbacks.

But the 49ers have huge questionmarks at quarterback the team needs to solve before anyone starts thinking about summer training camp, much less the fall. And maybe Tom Brady will get bored doing retired guy stuff in central Florida and yearn for more competition, maybe on the opposite coast.

Mike Florio with ProFootballTalk is beating on the Tom Brady to San Fran drums. It’s a slow, tentative tap at the moment. Florio wrote “we’ve learned that Brady: (1) doesn’t always say publicly what he truly believes; and (2) sometimes says things he means, and eventually does something different.”

As we know, Tom Brady announced his retirement, Feb. 1. He did the same the year before and changed his mind. He’s currently doing full-time dad kind of stuff. Giselle Bundchen, his ex-wife, jetted to Brazil for Carnival last weekend. So Brady and his three kids are on a ski vacation. He’s dropped some glimpses of the family fun in his Instagram stories.

Brady’s eldest son, Jack, also is on the trip. He shares his son with former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Jack is 15 and a high school freshman. Yes, he played on the football team as both a quarterback and safety. If Brady stays retired, he’s free to catch all of Jack’s games.

“I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too,” Tom Brady said in his “Let’s Go” podcast. “So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially [play] team sports.”

Let’s circle back to the 49ers and why Tom Brady might be enticed to play again. The 49ers need QB help, stat. Jimmy Garoppolo already has moved on. San Fran still has Trey Lance, who missed most of the season with a broken ankle.

Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 draft, inherited the starting job in December and took the 49ers all the way to the NFC title game. However, he tore a tendon in his right elbow and needs major surgery. Doctors postponed the surgery, which was scheduled for Wednesday, because of too much swelling still in Purdy’s elbow.

So there sits Tom Brady. He grew up in San Mateo, Calif, which is about 20 miles south of San Francisco. His parents still live in the area. His dad used to take him to 49ers game at Candlestick Park. Surely, there’s a part of Brady who wanted to be Joe Montana. Brady nearly signed with San Fran in 2020 before he selected Tampa.

So keep at eye on Tom Brady. Technically, his contract expires next month, so he’ll be a free agent. He elected not to start his TV job until 2024. So maybe he changes his mind.