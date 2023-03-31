Speculation Rising of NFL Games Being Played Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Potentially Seven Days Per Week

At least one NFL expert believes commissioner Roger Goodell is clearing the way for games to be played on days other than Sunday, Monday and Thursday.

Mike Florio of ProFootTalk.com gleaned that from Goodell’s remarks earlier this week at the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix. The commissioner’s statement in regards to late-season Thursday games prompted some red flags. Plus, Goodell said NFL teams also could face at least two short weeks a season with games played on a Sunday, then Thursday.

Florio wrote: “The expanded use of short weeks and the inclination to shuffle games from Thursdays to Sundays and Sundays to Thursdays suggests a not-too-distant future in which the NFL stages weekly games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. And perhaps, eventually, on Fridays and Saturdays.”

First, let’s get a little history out of the way. The first Monday Night Football game for the NFL came on Sept. 21, 1970, when the Jets played the Browns. So after more than a half century, those games are baked into the NFL cake.

Thursday Night Football is a recent change to the schedule. Those primetime games started in 2006. The NFL Network had the exclusive rights to carry eight NFL Thursday night games per season. Flash forward to 2022. Amazon Prime agreed to pay $1 billion a year for 11 years to carry all the Thursday games. So in other words, money makes sure the Thursday games aren’t going away, no matter how much the players detest competing through short weeks.

Florio then heard Goodell say something else that led him to believe more non- traditional days are coming for NFL games. It has to do with what Goodell said about Covid and how the NFL dealt with short weeks prompted by the pandemic.

“I think we have data that’s very clear,” Goodell said in his remarks to the media concerning short weeks. “It doesn’t show higher injury rate. But we recognize shorter weeks. We went through this in COVID, too. We had to have a lot of flexibility in those areas.”

Expert Thinks NFL Wants to De-Clutter Sunday Afternoons

And that’s the rub. Florio wrote: “The reference to COVID is the biggest clue that Tuesday and Wednesday football is coming, since the changes necessitated by the pandemic resulted in games being played on those two rarely-used days of the week.”

The NFL could take some of those Sunday afternoon games and drop them into primetime slots on Tuesday or Wednesday. It’ll mean more money.

Still, it’s difficult to imagine NFL games played on Friday or Saturday, especially in states like Texas where high school and college football have such a celebrated presence. An anti-trust act from 1961 precludes the NFL from playing on Friday or Saturday until after the middle of December. But Florio wrote: “If the NFL wants to stage a prime-time game every night of the week from Week One through Week 18, the NFL will.”