Sports Bettor Places First Million Dollar Bet on Super Bowl LVII

Who you got in the Super Bowl between Philadelphia and Kansas City? Are you going to put any money with the prediction? Well, one unidentified gambler just bet $1 million that he’ll happily be singing “Fly Eagles Fly” in post-game.

The person bet the Eagles straight up, so there’s no point spread involved. If Philadelphia wins, the bet pays $800,000. That’s some sweet cash flowing into the bank account.

According to ESPN, we have our first $1 million bet with eight days still to go before the Chiefs and Eagles kick off Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. This Super Bowl may very well break the record for most money wagered on its outcome.

And we’re wondering if Mattress Mack, otherwise known as Jim McIngvale, wants some of this Super Bowl betting action. The Texan set a betting record this time a year ago when he placed a $5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Lombardi trophy. Alas, the Los Angeles Rams won it all, meaning Mattress Mack lost a ton of cash. But he probably made it back up when he backed the Houston Astros.

However, Mack’s recent picks haven’t been very golden. He dropped $2 million when he bet the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. And he lost $1 million when he bet on TCU to beat Georgia. Maybe he’ll come in hot for Eagles-Chiefs.

Last year, the American Gaming Association estimated that 31.4 million Americans bet about $7.61 billion on the Super Bowl between the Bengals and the Rams. This amount was from all betting sites, including ones offshore.

Here’s why there could be more money bet than ever before. Arizona becomes the first state with legalized gambling to play host to the Super Bowl. So all that out of town company can bet on the game.

Plus, the state of Kansas added legalized betting this past year. Surely, there will be a ton of Chiefs fans craving that easy betting access. Maryland and Ohio also kicked off legalized gambling in the past year. Up until 2019, Nevada was the only state in the country where you could bet on the Super Bowl.

When both teams won last Sunday, the Chiefs, briefly, were favored. But money swung in favor of the Eagles, which is why Philadelphia now is the betting favorite. BetMGM confirmed that 70 percent of the Super Bowl wagers it took were for the Eagles. Now, the spread is between 1.5 and 2.5 points with the Eagles favored to win.

So if you’ve got some extra cash you can spare, it’s time to make those Super Bowl bets.