Star NFL RB Austin Ekeler Complains He’s ‘So Underpaid’

There’s nothing wrong with trying to get paid what you think that you are worth. Even so, it’s becoming harder and harder to definitively make that argument in this era of sports when contracts are becoming more and more lucrative.

Amidst a contract dispute and a trade request, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is one of those athletes doing his best to make that argument. Although his current deal is paying him just under a grand total of $25 million, though, he actually went as far as to say he’s ‘underpaid’.

“I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team,” Austin Ekeler said on Green Light with Chris Long. “I am relentlessly pursuing this, I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term.”

“I’m at the peak of my game,” continued Ekeler. “I’m going to score you another 20 touchdowns. As long as I’m healthy, I’m going to score 20 touchdowns. I’m going to have 1,600 all-purpose yards. I’m getting half my value of what I can be getting. So I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me.”

Now there’s no debating how great of a player Austin Ekeler is in the NFL. He has proven time and again that he’s as good of a dual-threat back there is in the game. In his six pro seasons, he has posted 7,175 yards from scrimmage and led the league the last two years in total touchdowns with 38 combined.

Still…underpaid? That could be considered a bit of a stretch considering he’s making over an average of $6 million a year playing football.

Some team is going to give Austin Ekeler exactly what he believes he’s worth. He’s too talented and other top running backs are making too much to think it won’t happen.

NFL Insider Explains Why Pittsburgh Steelers, Odell Beckham Jr. Are Perfect Match

The last time we saw Odell Beckham Jr. on a football field, he was catching passes for the LA Rams en route to the franchise’s 2022 Super Bowl victory. He tore his ACL in that game and wound up missing all of this past season. Now, he is healthy enough to return this fall and is currently a free agent. With his track record — he started his career off with 1,000 yards in all five seasons where he played more than five games — Beckham becomes the hottest name on the market among wideouts.

On ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning, NFL reporter Sal Paolantonio was asked which team needs to have their sights set on the star wide receiver. His answer:

“I think it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Pittsburgh Steelers need to get on the map in that division. They need a guy who’s going to demand double teams. They have a lot of young wide receivers. And I think Odell Beckham Jr. would help that young quarterback, Kenny Pickett, develop. And he’s perfect for that locker room, because you know the way Mike Tomlin runs that locker room. He is going to take care of Odell Beckham Jr., bring him in, and incorporate him into the Steeler system.”

“They got to do something different,” says Sal Paolantonio. “Right now, in that division, the Steelers need to do something different because they’re falling behind big time with Cincinnati.”

Add Odell Beckham to Pittsburgh’s mix and the Steelers may really have a dangerous unit on offense next fall.