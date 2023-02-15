Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell announced Wednesday that after a half century in the business, he’s retiring.

In his almost three decades in Pittsburgh, he helped the Steelers win two Super Bowl titles in four appearances in the world’s biggest football game.

“I’m grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years,” John Mitchell said in a statement to the media. “It was truly an honor. I’d also like to thank Coach Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization.”

Steelers’ assistant head coach John Mitchell has announced his retirement after 29 seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant hired Mitchell to his first coaching job back in 1972. Mitchell then finished the last 29 years of his career in Steel City.

Mitchell broke several significant barriers while playing with the Crimson Tide. He was a Mobile native who planned to play football at Southern California after he finished his time at Eastern Arizona Junior College. Mitchell, who was an ace at science, also was offered academic scholarships.

The Tide had no African-American football players at the time. But Bryant talked Mitchell, an undersized lineman, into coming home after junior college. And that’s how John Mitchell, along with Wilbur Jackson, became the first Black players at Alabama. A year later, he was a co-captain. And when he finished his playing career, Bryant hired him on his staff. Mitchell had planned to attend law school, but Bryant wanted him to coach. So he became the first African-American football coach, and the youngest, on the Tuscaloosa campus.

Mitchell spent two decades in the college ranks, then accepted a job with the Cleveland Browns in 1991. By 1994, Steelers head coach Bill Cowher hired Mitchell to coach the Steelers offensive line.

He ended his career at Pittsburgh as the longest-tenured coach in Steeler history. He became Mike Tomlin’s assistant head coach in 2007. Mitchell spent the final 24 years working with Pittsburgh’s defensive line.

“When you consider his path, as both a player and coach, Mitch created opportunities in football for young Black men that quite honestly didn’t previously exist,” said Steeler president Art Rooney II. “He has left an imprint on this franchise, and the sport and culture of football, that will continue well beyond his retirement.”