The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their free agency spree Friday, signing veteran offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark to a one-year deal.

Clark, 29, spent the bulk of the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans after opening training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Titans after Week 3 of the regular season and appeared in 13 games. Clark started two games — one at right tackle and another as an extra tight end. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed one sack in 114 offensive snaps.

Clark played in four games with the Eagles in 2021 — making one start at right tackle. Prior to his stints in Philadelphia and Tennessee, Clark spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, appearing in 47 games and making 15 starts. Clark was the Colts’ third-round selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. A four-year starter with the Red Raiders, Clark earned All-Big-12 first-team selections in each of his seasons at left tackle (2013-15).

Clark is the latest Steelers signee on the offensive line to have spent time with the defending NFC Champion Eagles. Free agent guard Isaac Seumalo inked a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers Sunday.

Seumalo has played at left guard for nearly the entirety of his career, but made the switch to the right side during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run this past season. He was a third-round selection by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. Seumalo has logged 60 career starts over seven seasons in the league, all in Philadelphia.

He helped lead Philadelphia’s offensive line to a 75 percent run block win rate and a rushing attack to a fifth-place finish in the NFL with 147.6 yards per game on the ground. Seumalo’s pass block win rate of 93.6% ranked 15th among all NFL guards in 2022, per ESPN metrics. His run block win rate ranked 20th.

Steelers Have Interest in Veteran Pass Rusher

The Steelers have interest in a former teammate of Clark’s — free agent linebacker Bud Dupree. Pittsburgh is set to host Dupree on a visit, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The potential signing of Dupree would represent a homecoming between the 30-year-old and the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected Dupree with the 22nd overall selection in the first-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He spent six seasons with the Steelers, accumulating 39.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. Dupree’s best season came in 2019, when he racked up a career-high 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 68 tackles.