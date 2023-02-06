After one season of serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian Flores is on the move.

Flores, 41, is accepting the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flores was a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator job and the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. He instead heads to Minnesota, where he’ll work under second-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Prior to his stint in Pittsburgh, Flores spent three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2019-21). Flores guided the Dolphins to a 24-25 record and zero playoff appearances. Upon his firing, he sued the NFL, Dolphins, Broncos and New York Giants, alleging racial discrimination during the hiring process.

“It was time to stop being quiet about the injustices that are happening,” Flores’ team told NFL Network at the time. “This was long overdue. There’s plenty of racism that need to be exposed… God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football. But the need for change is bigger than my personal goals.

“In making the decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

Brian Flores Takes On New Challenge with Vikings

Flores will be tasked with turning around a Minnesota defense which ranked 31st in the league in 2022. In addition, the Vikings’ defense coughed up 31 points in their NFC Wild Card Round loss to the Giants. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was relieved of his duties after just one season.