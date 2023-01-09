Steelers Catch Serious Heat Over CPR Celebration Days After Damar Hamlin’s Incident

The Pittsburgh Steelers are catching serious heat for an insensitive celebration that occurred during Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Less than a week after Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening medical emergency, players took part in a CPR celebration.

Pittsburgh’s defense celebrated a sack by performing CPR just a few days after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying collapse in the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game. Below is the clip of the distasteful celebration:

Steelers defense celebrated a sack by performing CPR. Of all weeks… not a great look. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/ZvVPCwS6ya — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) January 8, 2023

The celebration wasn’t done maliciously, but players still should’ve had more awareness. Many on social media let the Steelers hear about it.

“This wild after what just happened,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Not well thought out,” another individual wrote. A third added, “Doing it 6 days after someone actually needed it on the football field. Not good.”

On Monday, medical personnel had to perform CPR on Hamlin after he collapsed on the field. He was then rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Thankfully, Hamlin has made significant progress over the last week.

Damar Hamlin Reacts to Bills Kickoff Return for TD

The NFL world received incredible news late last week, when Damar Hamlin woke up, his breathing tubes were removed and he was able to speak with his family and medical team. He was also able to have a Zoom call with his Buffalo Bills teammates and even posted to social media.

On Sunday, Hamlin tuned into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots to see his teammates in action. They honored him in the best way possible.

Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give Buffalo an early 7-0 advantage. It was one of the coolest scenes in the NFL.

Hamlin had a priceless reaction on social media, simply tweeting out, “OMFG!!!!!”

It will be remembered as one of the most incredible moments of the NFL season. It was a script not even Hollywood could write.