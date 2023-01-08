Steelers Eliminated From Playoffs After Dolphins’ Game-Winning Field Goal Over Jets

Pittsburgh did its part — the Steelers knocked off Cleveland to give them a flicker of a chance at the NFL playoffs.

However, a long-distance kick from Miami and a New England loss to Buffalo will linger with the Steelers in the off-season. Both the Patriots and Dolphins needed to lose for the Steelers to earn a playoff spot. Instead, the Dolphins broke a five-game losing streak just in time to pick up an invite to the playoffs.

“We could’ve gave up, but a lot of guys really looked inside and stuck it out for each other,” star Steeler T.J. Watt said in an on-field interview with CBS.

“And for that, I’m very proud of this group.”

“We could’ve gave up, but a lot of guys really looked inside and stuck it out for each other. And for that, I’m very proud of this group.”



After completing another winning season under Mike Tomlin, TJ Watt showed love for his @Steelers.



🎤 @AJRoss_TV pic.twitter.com/0ZeRS3LGQ9 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 8, 2023

The Steelers needed a significant turnaround to even place their name as an option for the playoffs in the NFL’s final week. Coming into Thanksgiving weekend, Pittsburgh was 3-7. The Steelers flipped the script and were 6-1 down the stretch. Pittsburgh didn’t allow more than 20 points in each of their games as the Steelers vied for the post season.

Mike Tomlin, who just finished his 16th season with Pittsburgh, avoided his first losing record when the Steelers beat the Browns, 28-14, for their ninth win. The Steelers used a smothering defense to stifle Cleveland and quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Pittsburgh D sacked Watson seven times.

Here’s why the Steelers victory wasn’t good enough for the playoffs. Remember that poor start to the season? The Dolphins beat Pittsburgh, 16-10, on Oct. 23. That gave Miami the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But the Dolphins nearly took themselves out of playoff contention when Miami bottomed out late in the season. However, the Dolphins managed an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets thanks to a 50-yard field goal from Jason Sanders with 18 seconds remaining. Sanders kicked three field goals. The Dolphins also notched a safety on the game’s final play.

New England could’ve earned a playoff spot since the Patriots owned a tie breaker over Miami. But New England lost to Buffalo, 35-23. Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines paid a big part of the victory. He sprinted for two touchdowns on kick returns. One was on the game’s opening play.