Steelers Fans Are Fuming After Team Makes Final Decision on OC Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada following two sub-par seasons on that side of the ball was a frustrating one for many fans. In fact, when Gerry Dulac initially reported the news, several fans flooded the replies with cries of outrage over the decision,

One Pittsburgh fan replied, “lol this team is such a joke,” upon hearing the news of Canada’s retention. He can’t believe that “coordinators with better offensive rankings got fired this year” while Canada got to stay. He also added: “Hope Tomlin and Canada proves us wrong but it’s hard to see that happening.”

A second fan, named KenBo, lashed out in the replies as well, saying the Steelers “apparently don’t care about championships anymore!” He thinks it’s an ownership issue. “Dan Rooney wouldn’t let this happen!” he further exclaimed, throwing Dan’s son, Art, underneath the bus. “Art doesn’t really care.”

Another fellow, Chris Lauffer, just wants to know if the organization is hiring. “I wanna work for the Steelers…” he says, because it “seems impossible to get fired.”

Yikes. Steeler fans do not appear to be happy with the team’s choice to keep Canada. However, legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who played his final year under Canada’s guide, urges fans to relax and give this offensive core more time.

Ben Roethlisberger preaches patience with Matt Canada

“I thought if you look at everything, there were a lot of rumblings throughout last year about Matt, but look at the way they finished, going 7-2. I thought Kenny played a lot better,” shared Roethlisberger in an interview with WDVE. He went on to explain that it’s difficult to manage a Steelers offense with multiple starting QBs.

“You have to understand that Matt went into the season with Mitch Trubisky as his starter, so that is what he thought was going to happen. All of a sudden, they make a change to Kenny. There is still a learning curve both with those two together and Kenny in the NFL. He’s got to learn that. I thought Kenny got a lot better in the second half of playing.”

“If you can keep that group together or add a piece, that would help in all phases. Sometimes when you don’t take shots down the field, it’s because you don’t feel confident you have the time to do it. They have shown they have the weapons to get down the field, you’d like to see what that looks like next year. I’m not sure what next year is going to look like, but if I were a betting man, I’d bet on them taking more shots and utilizing George (Pickens) and Diontae (Johnson) and Pat (Freiermuth) more.”