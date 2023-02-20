Steelers Great Hines Ward Airs it Out on Former Pittsburgh Receiver Chase Claypool

Hines Ward didn’t bite his tongue regarding former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

The former Notre Dame star was supposed to be the next great Steelers pass catcher. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to trade him at last season’s trade deadline to the Chicago Bears. His rookie season had Steelers faithful thinking he was a star, but perhaps it was all too good to be true.

As Ward begins his venture into head coaching with the XFL, he had some choice words regarding Claypool’s maturity level.

“Sometimes I think with Chase, it became more about Chase and less about the team,” Ward said, via Chat Sports. “I think there’s a little more maturing level on his part. He needs to grow up a little bit.”

Evidently, Ward doesn’t think it was a bad idea for the Steelers to move off of Claypool. Ward was the definition of a team player, and he’s revered in Pittsburgh for it. It’s easy to see why he didn’t have much love for Claypool.

Regardless, Hines Ward is just offering some advice to a former Steelers pass catcher. Time will tell if Chase Claypool takes it, and blossoms into a star with the Bears.

More on Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Claypool’s numbers have taken a severe downturn since his 12-touchdown rookie season.

Last season, Claypool caught one touchdown for the Steelers before being traded to Chicago for a second-round pick. That pick ended up becoming the No. 32 overall selection, something the Steelers have to be more than happy about.

As for the Bears, they have to feel like they got a raw deal. They did a whole lot of losing after getting Claypool, and the wide receiver didn’t even catch a touchdown for Chicago.

Chase Claypool has plenty of time to harness his talent, but the words from Hines Ward don’t inspire confidence. The former Notre Dame star will need to make some changes to improve.