Steelers Great Jerome Bettis Shares His Take on Who Has the Best Nickname in NFL History

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis has one of the best nicknames in NFL history. During his playing days, the power back was known as “The Bus.” However, he doesn’t think that his nickname is the best in NFL history.

Instead, Bettis thinks that “Sweetness” is the best nickname in the history of the NFL.

You can watch Jerome Bettis share who he thinks has the best nickname, here:

Walter Payton, of course, is Sweetness. He got his nickname as a player at Jackson State, referencing his running style, though others do argue it came from his off-field personality. In reality, it’s probably a little of each.

“But, when you say Sweetness, everybody knows who Sweetness is,” Jerome Bettis said. “So, that is number one. Walter Payton, Sweetness.”

Bettis did, however, also say that he loves his nickname and thinks “The Bus” is the second-best nickname the NFL has seen.

Jerome Bettis Returned to Notre Dame for His Degree

Before playing in the NFL, Jerome Bettis was a star running back at Notre Dame under legendary head coach Lou Holtz. However, he left to go pro before finishing his degree.

Now, the Hall of Fame running back has returned to Notre Dame, where he finished his degree in 2022.

Bettis was 50 years old when he earned his business degree from Notre Dame’s Mendoza School of Business.