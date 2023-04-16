Steelers Great Merril Hoge Takes Victory Lap on Skip Bayless Over Controversial Pre-Draft Johnny Manziel Take

With the 2023 NFL Draft looming, Pittsburgh Steelers great and former ESPN analyst Merril Hoge is taking a victory lap on former colleague Skip Bayless. A debate from nearly a decade ago regarding Johnny Manziel’s future in the league resurfaced, which highlights one of Bayless’ worst takes in his career.

Ahead of the 2014 NFL Draft, Hoge argued that Manziel wasn’t worthy of a first-round selection despite enjoying a strong college career. In fact, he said the former Texas A&M star wasn’t worthy of a pick in the first three rounds.

Bayless vehemently disagreed with Hoge on the topic. He said Manziel would be a franchise player for whichever organization drafted him.

“Merril Hoge, with all due respect, you have never ever been more wrong in your assessment of a football player than you just were about Johnny Manziel,” Bayless said. “Not only will Houston forever regret if they don’t take Johnny Manziel with the first overall pick, but he won’t be a bust, he’s going to be a franchise player.”

Obviously, Bayless’ take aged like milk.

The Cleveland Browns selected Manziel with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the draft. He spent two seasons with the team and that essentially marked the end of his career in the NFL.

When the clip from the decade-old debate resurfaced, Hoge took his victory lap in stride.

“This is why watching tape is vital to evaluating players and their ability to transition to the NFL,” Hoge wrote on Twitter “No STAT can EVER tell you about a college players ability to play in the NFL and no award or championship they won means they can play in the NFL.”

Yeah, Hoge won that debate … with ease.

Johnny Manziel Goes from Heisman Winner to NFL Bust

To be fair to Bayless, he wasn’t alone in his belief that Manziel would enjoy a great career in the NFL. Because of his impressive career at Texas A&M, many believed the quarterback could be a franchise-type player at the next level.

Manziel took the college football world by storm in 2012, winning the Heisman Trophy as a freshman. The Aggies sensation threw for 3,706 yards with 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He also rushed for 1,410 yards and 21 more scores.

The quarterback’s numbers were even more impressive the following, year throwing for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2013. Texas A&M was 20-6 in Manziel’s two seasons as a starter.

But his success at the college level didn’t translate to the NFL. He played in just 15 career games in two seasons and made eight starts. He threw as many interceptions (seven) as touchdown passes.

Since his NFL career, Manziel has had stops in other leagues but never resurfaced at the highest level.