Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Has Hilarious Reaction To Son’s TD Celebration in Boston College Spring Game

Mike Tomlin’s son, Dino, had quite the celebration when he scored a touchdown in the Boston College spring game. And the Steelers head coach wasn’t quite sure how he should react.

“The Dad in me finds this quite funny,” Mike Tomlin tweeted Saturday. “The Coach in me … not so much! Lol.”

Dino, a receiver, scored the first touchdown of the Boston College spring game. He converted a second-and-goal from the 5. It appears the cornerback bit on a fake from Emmett Morehead, leaving the younger Tomlin an easy catch in the back of the end zone.

The dance wasn’t that obnoxious. Dino did two 180-degree turns and gave the dance a little hip sass. Cameras found Mike Tomlin, looking low key in a white floppy hat and a pair of Aviators, smiling through the TD and the dancing. The touchdown was Dino’s lone catch of the afternoon, so he needed to take advantage of the moment.

Mike Tomlin’s Son was 3-Star Recruit. He’s In Second Year with BC

Obviously, no matter the dancing, Mike Tomlin was there to support his oldest son. According to the On3 industry consensus, Dino was a three-star recruit. He signed with Maryland, where his uncle was a team captain in the late 1980s. Dino, who was the student council president and an outstanding hurdler, considered offers from Pittsburgh, Iowa State, Army, Toledo and Yale.

He transferred to Boston College last year. And he’s now a redshirt senior hoping to see some quality playing time. Last season, he caught 10 passes for 181 yards. He’s vying to be Boston College’s third receiver.

We’re assuming Mike Tomlin did a quick trip to Boston. Now, it’s back to the draft grind and evaluating prospects about the same age as his son.

The NFL Draft starts April 27, with the festivities going live from Kansas City. The Steelers own the 17th pick of the first round. Pittsburgh could use help at many spots. And some analysts project that the Steelers will once again stick with a local kid. A recent mock draft from CBS Sports projects the Steelers taking Calijah Kancey, a defensive tackle from Pitt. Kancey is undersized, but very quick. Scouts compare him to former Panther great Aaron Donald.

A year ago, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers selected Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pittsburgh also has two picks in the second round. The Steelers will select at No. 32, which they received in a trade with the Bears. And they pick against at No. 42.

So there’s lots to do for Mike Tomlin and his crew. But you only get to see your son score a touchdown a limited number of times. The dance was the extra on a perfect football day.