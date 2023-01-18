Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Begrudgingly Gives Opinion on Joe Burrow

Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t always sold on Joe Burrow. He watched the LSU product during his championship campaign in 2019, then played against him twice a year as opponents in the AFC North.

The recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback says he never wants to evaluate players until after their third year is complete. With Burrow’s third season with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to and end, evaluation time from Roethlisberger is upon him.

“He’s good, don’t get me wrong. I watched him in the Super Bowl – anytime you can get to the Super Bowl it’s amazing. But now, i’m watching him, and maybe it’s because I’m not playing anymore, if you watch Joe, Joe is one of the elites in the league. He’s good,” Roethlisberger said. “His pocket presence, he can run enough, great decision maker, great throws, he got hurt too so you’re wondering how he’ll recover from the knee.

“I don’t think it’s too long until he’s in MVP talks. I really believe that and so I can’t say enough about Joe – and it hurts to say that about a division opponent. But hey, I’m not in the division anymore.”

Helping his MVP case in the future, Burrow has already put together consecutive 4,000-yard seasons after this year’s efforts. He also has a career record of 24-17-1 as a starter in the past three seasons.

For a moment, things looked bleak following the knee surgery that cut his rookie season short. Ever since his return Burrow has been one the the nation’s best quarterbacks. He’s helped turn the Bengals from a NFL bottomfeeder into a perennial Super Bowl contender. The scary part is that he’s only just getting started.