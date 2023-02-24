When James Harrison was at his best, he was virtually unblockable. The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher provided some insight as to how he became so effective at his craft. He had one man to thank.

Appearing on the GRINDcast with Simon Arias, Harrison explained that he learned his patented bull-rush move from former Steeler and NFL great Kevin Greene.

“For me, the speed bull,” Harrison said on the podcast. “The dude that got me doing the speed bull was Kevin Greene. That’s what he taught us. Speed bull. Up the field, three steps or five steps, and you bull into him.”

Per Steelers Depot, Greene did not have a full-time coaching role at Pittsburgh. However, he did spend some time with the team in 2008. It sure seemed to help Harrison’s career.

Harrison was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 and earned five Pro Bowl selections during his career. He also won a pair of Super Bowl rings.

It sounds like Greene was as good of a teacher as he was a player. During his own career, Greene earned five Pro Bowl selections, was the NFL’s sack leader twice and also won a Super Bowl ring.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hire Former Top-5 NFL Draft Pick

While we’re on the topic of defensive coaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an interesting hire recently. Former top-five selection Aaron Curry will join Mike Tomlin’s staff for the upcoming season.

Curry, who played college football at Wake Forest, spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as a staffer. In Pittsburgh, he’ll be a linebackers coach.

As a player, Curry played in 48 games and made 39 starts. He played in the NFL for four seasons, spending three with the Seahawks (2009-11) and one with the Oakland Raiders (2012).

Curry racked up 203 tackles, including 18 for loss, and 5.5 sacks in his NFL career.