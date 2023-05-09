Steelers legend Joey Porter Sr. overjoyed knowing his son will play in Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Sr. was overjoyed when the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in 1999, drafted his son, Joey Porter Jr., in this year’s NFL Draft.

“I wanted it to be the Steelers so bad for him,” Porter Sr. recently said, via Pro Football Talk. “But they did such a good job of not letting us know. I have over 50 friends in that building that know me personally and I got nothing from anybody to say, ‘man, be ready, it’s coming,’ or anything. We wanted it. Trust me, that’s what we wanted. But we just didn’t feel like we could say for sure that’s what it was going to be.”

Porter Jr. attended the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City expecting to hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Porter Jr.’s name never got called.

31 names came off the board during the first-round, none being Porter Jr., who was one of four players left stranded in the Green Room. Though the former Penn State defensive back was emotional after being passed over, his dad was there to console him. The former NFL linebacker and Pittsburgh Steelers legend gave an encouraging message to his son in a moment captured by NFL Films.

"Take it personal."@joeyporterjr got a much-needed pep talk from dad after getting passed on in round one 😤 @Steelers



📺: Season Finale of #HeyRookie airs tonight 9pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/kTvoxq8dvU — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 2, 2023

“There’s nothing like motivation, right,” Porter Sr. said to his son. “They want to see a pissed off football player. Now they got one… So now, follow me when I say when I be giving you little nuggets about what we gotta do and how we gotta work. Just follow me. Because this will be part of the whole motivation now. Because, you know where you were supposed to have went and all that. We ain’t got control over that. That’s why I was trying to prepare you for anything because I already know anything can happen.

“I know how these drafts go. But what I’m telling you is now you’ve been motivated to another level because we’ve got something to prove. And take it personal. As you should.”

In 34 games across four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Porter Jr. recorded 113 tackles with one interception and 20 passes defended. He posted a 4.47 40-yard dash and measured in with 34-inch arms — the 99th percentile — at the NFL Scouting Combine in March.

Porter Sr. said he was at a loss of words when the Steelers drafted his son in the second-round.

“It was amazing. I mean, absolutely amazing,” Porter Sr. said. “The excitement was crazy because we’ve been back in Pittsburgh for a while. It’s where he played his high school ball, he played his college ball in Pennsylvania. Now to actually be drafted by the team who brought us to Pittsburgh, to Pennsylvania, in the first place. It’s the first locker room he ever walked into and now he’s walking in there because he works for the team. I mean, this is absolutely amazing. I am at a loss of words, actually.”