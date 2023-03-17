Steelers linebacker Devin Bush, a one-time top 10 NFL draft pick and star rookie, is switching teams. He’s headed to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Times confirmed the news. Devin Bush was in Seattle, Thursday, to talk to team management. His new deal is for only one year. Financial details weren’t available.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport also confirmed the report.

The Steelers will miss Bush. They traded with the Broncos to move up in the 2019 NFL draft and select Devin Bush, an All-American at Michigan. And Bush showed immediate results. He earned the all-rookie team as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America.

As a rookie, Bush set a Steelers franchise record for first-year defenders with 109 tackles. No rookie ever had crossed the 100-tackle benchmark. And of those 109, 72 were solo. Bush’s tackle total also was tops among all NFL rookie defenders.

However, Bush tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in 2020. He played in only five games that year. And he still hasn’t returned to the form that made him one of the best rookies in the NFL. He’s a big hitter, but isn’t terrific at dropping into coverage.

Bush started 14 games in 2021 and 2022. But he lost his starting job late last season. Plus, Pittsburgh hired Aaron Curry as its new inside linebackers coach. The team then didn’t pick up Bush’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent. So Devin Bush probably needed a change in scenery.

The Seahawks really need linebackers. Jordyn Brooks still is rehabbing his surgically-repaired knee. And Cody Barton already left in free agency, signing with Washington. Seattle may even pursue Bobby Wagner.

Meanwhile, the Steelers also are busy courting linebackers. They’ve signed two this week. They first signed Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb, who started 48 games for Washington. He’s the former walk-on at North Carolina who emerged as a collegiate star. Washington selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. Injuries impacted his season last fall. He had foot surgery in December.

The Steelers also agreed to terms with former Patriots/Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Pittsburgh does need to shore up the position. They’vd lost both Devin Bush and Robert Spillane to free agency. The Steelers were interested in signing Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. But Vander Esch decided to stick with Dallas. Meanwhile, T.J. Edwards was another possible target at inside linebacker. But he signed with the Bears.