Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Gives Heartfelt Statement on Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took to the podium Tuesday to issue a touching statement on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Tomlin, who has known the Pennsylvania native since he was a youth football player, said the situation is a “personal thing” to him.

Mike Tomlin Shares Thoughts on Damar Hamlin

“I’ll say this about Damar Hamlin: It’s a really personal thing to me, being a Pittsburgher and that young man being a Pittsburgher, I’ve known that guy probably since he was about 12,” Tomlin said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ve just got a lot of respect and love for him as a human being, his commitment to the pursuit of his goals and dreams of doing what he is right now, which is playing in the NFL. To watch him make personal decisions, and make that a realization, it’s just an honor to get to know young people like that.

“I’ve had an opportunity to express that to him whenever I see him. We’ve played Buffalo each of the last two seasons and he and I had a moment because it’s just cool to not only appreciate these guys in terms of where they are now but to know them since they were younger people and to watch their maturation, their development, to watch them earn what they’ve been chasing, it’s really a cool thing, and he’s an example of that.

“… Got a lot of love for that young man. I’ve lifted him and that organization up in prayer. I’ve reached out to [Bills head coach] Sean McDermott to lend whatever assistance I could. But I don’t have a lot to add other than that. I just respect the fact that you guys appreciate how personal it is for me, not only for me, but for all of us.”

Roughly an hour after medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin on the field, the NFL made the decision to postpone the game. The league issued a further update Tuesday, saying the game will not resume this week. Additionally, no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.