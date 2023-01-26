Steelers President Art Rooney II Explains Decision To Retain OC Matt Canada Was Based on Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett’s presence saved Matt Canada’s spot on the payroll. That’s according to the Steelers president, who discussed the decision to keep the offensive coordinator.

Art Rooney II said he leaned into Pickett, the young, hometown quarterback, when deciding what to do with the Steelers OC. Canada isn’t the most popular coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff among the passionate Steeler faithful. But Rooney reasoned it would be worse to start over.

Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett “seem to work well together,” Rooney told reporters Thursday. “You know, they built a good working relationship. To start over again with a new offensive coordinator, we could wind up back in the same situation again where the first half of the season you’re breaking in a new coordinator.”

Pittsburgh finished the season at 9-8, although the Steelers missed the NFL playoffs. The team lost in a tiebreaker for the final spot after the Miami Dolphins kicked a 50-yard field goal late in their last game. It took a surge to even get to a ninth win, given that the Steelers started the season at 2-6.

Matt Canada, seen here, first met Kenny Pickett when he recruited Pickett to play for the Pitt Panthers. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers picked Pickett with the 20th selection of last year’s NFL draft. And coach Mike Tomlin inserted him full-time into the lineup at halftime of game four. The Steelers finished the season ranking 26th in the NFL in points and 23rd in yards, albeit doing so with a rookie quarterback. In fact, the Steelers didn’t feature a starting player on offense older than 26. So Matt Canada gets at least one more year.

“I think we wound up with a rookie quarterback who got better as the season went on,” Rooney said. “And I think we’re excited about the future because of that. So I think those things are encouraging the way Mike handled them.”

Rooney also added “the No. 1 thing I want to see is if you get better as the season goes on. It should be your best team as the season goes on. I think we did that.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada have had a good relationship for years. After all, Canada recruited Pickett to Pitt when Canada was the OC for the Panthers in 2016.

“I just think we connected, like you said, pretty early on in high school,” Pickett said of Canada during an interview last month. “And we have a really good relationship where we can talk about pretty much anything.

“We’re open and honest on what I see, and he asks me all the time. I think that open line of communication is just going to continue to improve and he’s very open to suggestions that we all have as players or staff. It’s a collective effort, and it’s definitely cool to have an OC that’s open to that and not just kind of closed-minded. So, it’s a pretty good relationship that he has with all of us.”