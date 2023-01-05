Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin

The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain.

The NFL is going to go with their regularly scheduled games for Week 18. That means players and coaches have started to go through some pregame media spots. While talking at a press conference, Kenny Pickett reflected on his time with Hamlin at Pitt.

The two players weren’t in the same draft class, but they got to know one another a bit as fellow Panthers.

“Damar, he’s an unbelievable person. Does so much for the community, a guy from Pittsburgh, stayed home, could have went anywhere he wanted to. Stayed home. We had a great run together [at Pitt]. And he had an unbelievable career at Pitt. Captains together in 2020, just all around great person and great family.”

He ended his comments saying, “Thoughts and prayers are with him. … Just hope nothing but the best for him. Just want him to get better.”

Damar Hamlin's college teammate, Kenny Pickett, speaks on the time they shared together at Pitt



If the schedule does go on as planned this week, then it’s a meeting with the Browns for Pittsburgh this week. Kenny Pickett and many others I’m sure will be honoring Damar Hamlin in one way or another.

It’s a major game that the Steelers have to win if they want to make the playoffs, and then hope some other teams lose in the process.

Kenny Pickett Has Steeler Nation and Mike Tomlin Behind Him

One thing that you can count on if you’re the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback – a lot of support from The Nation. The black and yellow runs deep in that town. It doesn’t hurt to have a great coach like Mike Tomlin believing in you, too.

Last week was major as the Steelers and Kenny Pickett took down the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn’t just a rivalry game, it was must-win for the playoffs. This week is more of the same. They have to win against the Browns. But there’s more.

The Steelers are going to hope that the New England Patriots lose their game on Sunday. Right now, it is scheduled to be against the Bills. We will see if that game is postponed or if it goes on as planned. Really, I’d expect anything to happen.

However, the hardest part might be the fact that the Miami Dolphins have to lose or tie. They play the New York Jets. Let’s be honest, the Jets are awful. Zach Wilson looks like the rich kid that no one wants to hang out with after school. His teammates have shown him little love in recent days.

So, there’s a lot that the Steelers will not have in their control. First things first, Kenny Pickett and crew have to take care of business.