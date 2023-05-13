The Herbig family gets to enjoy one of the best stories in the NFL this offseason. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Nate, an offensive lineman, during the offseason. Then, in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the organization drafted his brother and former Wisconsin linebacker, Nick.

It’s an incredible opportunity for the two brothers to share the same sideline — something we don’t see all that often in professional sports. And Nick is thrilled for the opportunity.

“Just being in the NFL, first of all, is a dream come true in itself. But, to be able to play with my best friend, my brother, that’s like a whole other world,” Nick told reporters. “Chances of that happening — I don’t even know what the chances of that happening are — but, I’m happy to be here.”

Steelers 4th-rd pick Nick Herbig on how special it is to join an NFL team with his brother, Nate, an offensive lineman pic.twitter.com/yHg0mVIj0J — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) May 12, 2023

Nick probably now has a built-in advantage for his rookie season. He’ll be able to learn some of the intricacies of the NFL from Nate, a four-year veteran in the league.

Nate signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason, so both Herbigs enter their first season with the Steelers. Prior to his arrival, Nate had stops with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21) and New York Jets (2022). He’s played in 44 career games with 28 starts.

Pittsburgh selected Nate out of Wisconsin, where he was a first-team All-B1G selection in 2022.

Another family storyline in Pittsburgh involves Joey Porter Jr.

The Steelers appeared to make family a priority during the 2023 NFL Draft — that’s probably more of a coincidence than intentional. Nonetheless, it’s pretty cool.

Pittsburgh selected Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of this year’s event. He’s the son of Steelers legendary linebacker Joey Porter Sr., a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl selection.

The younger Porter — blessed with this unique opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps — says he’s already comfortable in the new, yet familiar, environment.

“It was something crazy,” Porter said of his first practice. “Something I checked off my bucket list now that I am an actual Steeler. It was good. I feel at home already. As a young kid I used to come through these doors and work out, and now I am a grown man doing the same thing, so it feels good.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Joey Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig have somewhat of a connection of their own. Both defensive standouts played in the Big Ten — Porter attending Penn State and Herbig suiting up for Wisconsin.