Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Denies Report He Punched QB Mitch Trubisky in the Face in Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dropping the blue cap emoji all over a CBS Sports report indicating he punched quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The alleged incident, which the receiver denies, happened in Week 4.

Gregg Giannotti, the co-host of Boomer and Gio on CBS Sports, recently made the comment that Johnson allegedly punched Trubisky in the face in Week 4. The receiver quickly denied the report.

Johnson quote-tweeted a video (which has since been deleted) with two blue cap emojis, indicating that the accusations are false. In another tweet, Johnson simply said, “Fake news!”

Trubisky opened the season as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. After some early struggles, though, Pittsburgh opted to go with rookie Kenny Pickett.

Despite the sluggish start, Pittsburgh finished with a 9-8 record and had a chance to reach the postseason in the final week of the season. The Steelers didn’t get the help they needed, though, missing the playoffs.

Johnson ended the season with 882 yards on 86 catches. He did not catch a touchdown pass during the season.

Steelers QBs Seem to Have Strong Connection

Sometimes, making a quarterback change midway through the NFL season can cause some tension in the locker room, especially within the position group. That didn’t seem to be the case in Pittsburgh.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Kenny Pickett said that the quarterback room remained pretty tight throughout the year. He said he continually got support and advice from Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

“We got along really well,” he said. “Our bond just got stronger as the year went. I couldn’t ask — two guys that really just, week-in and week-out — every time I came off the field, Mitch would have something. Mason would have something. We’d communicate on how we should attack the next series.

“So those two guys, I’m really grateful for how they treated me. Brought me into this team.”

Pickett endured a bumpy rookie season in Pittsburgh. He threw for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. While those numbers aren’t great, they were solid enough to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt for the entire season.