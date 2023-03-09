Stefon Diggs’ Cryptic Tweet Has Buffalo Bills Fans Worried

Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs is at it again. The star receiver is dropping cryptic messages on social media, riling up the Bills fan base.

So for those who aren’t addicted to Twitter, what are we talking about? Diggs first posted: “Don’t take things personal from people you don’t know personally.”

OK, that’s sound advice from Stefon Diggs. Promise we won’t all tie our self worth into what someone else says. Good message.

Don’t take things personal from people you don’t know personally. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

An hour later, Stefon Diggs was back with a tweet that looked more at home on CNBC featured in a story about tech layoffs.

“It’s just business, don’t take it personal.”

It’s just business, don’t take it personal — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

Then within 15 minutes, Diggs followed with this: “That’s what they say at least …”

That’s what they say at least … — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 8, 2023

Three Weeks Ago There Were Rumors about Stefon Diggs Headed to the Cowboys

Any of it make sense? Well, layer this detail onto the story. Diggs stopped following the Bills on Instagram. OMG!, right? But he still gives a follow to the Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, last month fans pondered whether Diggs was headed to Dallas to play with younger brother, Trevon. This was after both made the Pro Bowl Games. Trevon also told a Cowboys podcaster “We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here. We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

The last time Bills Mafia saw Stefon Diggs, he was arguing on the sideline with quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo was losing badly at home to the Bengals. It was snowy and cold. The only people warm and cozy at Highmark Stadium that afternoon were wearing orange and black stripes.

Stefon Diggs never deals well with a loss. In post game, he quickly left the lockerroom without speaking to anyone, teammates and reporters. Then he tried to explain his behavior: “Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah.” He followed with “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah”

Stefon Diggs was tweeting while he was in Paris attending Fashion Week. He said Wednesday was his final day in the City of Lights. (Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)

Teammate Described Diggs as ‘Alpha Dog’ and ‘Emotional’

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde made a guest appearance Thursday on Good Morning Football with NFL Network. Stefon Diggs was a topic. Hyde described his teammate as “emotional” and the “alpha male dog.”

“He’s a competitor, he wants to win,” Hyde said. “As a lockerroom and organization, we understamd Diggs, we know how he is.”

The official start of NFL trade season is next Wednesday at 4 p.m. Eastern. That’s when all 2022 contracts expire.

Diggs is under contract with the Bills through 2027. He’s turned in some quality play since joining Buffalo from Minnesota in 2020. Last season, he caught 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Did you know that while he was posting cryptic tweets, Stefon Diggs was having a terrific time in Paris? He even attended some of the shows from Fashion Week in the City of Lights. So, it’s just business, the business of being Stefon Diggs.