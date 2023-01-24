Stefon Diggs Fires Back a Day After Storming Out of Locker Room Following Bills Loss to Bengals

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs took to Twitter Monday to explain his actions following his team’s 27-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday.

Diggs, 29, stormed out of the locker room with all of his belongings before some of the Bills’ coaching staff had made it back down the tunnel, per The Athletic. Duke Johnson, a member of Buffalo’s practice squad, stopped Diggs before he left Highmark Stadium and escorted him back to the locker room. Diggs remained in the locker room for head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame speech before departing for good.

Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

“Want me to be okay with losing? Nah,” Diggs tweeted. “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah. It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

Diggs finished the game with just four receptions on 10 targets for 35 yards — two of his catches coming in the fourth quarter. He was visibly frustrated on the sideline, engaging in a verbal spat with quarterback Josh Allen.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Allen downplayed Diggs’ outburst.

“He wants the ball,” Allen said. “And whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re going to have to learn from.”

Sean McDermott Addresses Stefon Diggs’ Actions During, After Bills’ Playoff Loss

McDermott defended his star wideout after the game. He called a Diggs a “competitive guy” and emphasized that Diggs was in the locker room when he spoke, which is “what matters most.”

“He’s a competitive guy,” McDermott said. “That’s what makes him good is what you saw. He’s very competitive like we all are. We work extremely hard at these jobs to be the best we can possibly be, and it hurts. I wouldn’t want a guy that doesn’t hurt, right? So when you put it all on the line out there, we put it all on the line, and tonight it wasn’t good enough. That’s the part that stings.”