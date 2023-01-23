Stefon Diggs Stormed Out of Bills Locker Room Befored Coaches Arrive Following Loss to Bengals

Stefon Diggs couldn’t wait to get out of Highmark Stadium on Sunday. After the Buffalo Bills lost a 27-10 decision to the Cincinnati Bengals, the team’s star wide receiver bolted for the doors.

According to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Diggs packed his stuff and left the locker room before some of the team’s coaches made it down the tunnel. He was trying to get out of dodge as quickly as possible.

Diggs got stopped by practice squad running back Duke Johnson, who brought the receiver back to the locker room. He stuck around for Sean McDermott’s post-game speech but left shortly after that.

Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 22, 2023

During the game, Diggs blew up at quarterback Josh Allen while on the sideline. He finished the game with four catches for 35 yards on 10 targets.

Buffalo’s offense didn’t get anything going against the Bengals, which only fueled Diggs’ frustration. This is another season in which the Bills had the talent to reach the Super Bowl but fell short.

Maybe Diggs didn’t handle the post-game situation the best, but you can certainly understand his frustration.

Was Stefon Diggs Upset By Cameraman’s Catch?

We don’t know all the reasons as to why Stefon Diggs was so upset after Sunday’s game, but losing was the primary culprit. Is it possible that he didn’t like getting shown up by a cameraman? We don’t want to speculate.

However, a cameraman at Sunday’s Bengals-Bills game definitely deserves recognition for making a ridiculous one-handed catch during the game.

On an overthrow by Joe Burrow, a cameraman in the back of the endzone hauled in the errant pass. He caught it one-handed and made it look effortless in the process.

Cameraman with the catch of the year pic.twitter.com/Zkct7oeczS — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 22, 2023

This guy should seriously consider taking a shot at the NFL next season. Or at least join some sort of rec league.

Maybe Diggs didn’t like being upstaged by the cameraman on Sunday. Because his catch was more impressive than anything Buffalo did offensively.