Stephen A. Smith Believes Andy Reid is Costing Eric Bieniemy a Head Coaching Job

ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith believes one man is standing in the way of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy getting a head coaching job.

As teams passed over Bieniemy during another hiring cycle, Smith said on Wednesday’s edition of “First Take” that Bieniemy’s boss, head coach Andy Reid, is to blame.

Andy Reid is costing Eric Bieniemy a head-coaching job!!c pic.twitter.com/OJh6y8vxIC — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 15, 2023

“Andy Reid has cost Eric Bieniemy a head coaching job in the National Football League,” Smith said. “We don’t want to say it, but it’s true. And here’s the reason why: Because even though you’re the head coach, you don’t have to call plays. He chose to. Not all the time — most of the time it might be Eric Bieniemy. But Andy Reid not only called some plays, he made sure we knew he called plays, the NFL community knew he called plays.”

Bieniemy has served in his position since 2018 — the same season in which Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs’ starting quarterback. He has been passed up for each of the 12 head coaching jobs he’s interviewed for over the past five years.

Reid has been an advocate of Bieniemy getting a head coaching opportunity. He notably asked league owners why it hasn’t happened yet during a meeting last offseason. Following the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Reid said Bieniemy might have to go elsewhere to earn his first head coaching job.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us,” Reid said Monday. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

Bieniemy, 53, appears likely to take a lateral job this offseason. He is interviewing for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator vacancy this week.

Shannon Sharpe Fumes After Eric Bieniemy Doesn’t Get Head Coaching Job Again

Smith is the second popular sports show host in as many days to have a strong opinion on Bieniemy. Shannon Sharpe, co-host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FS1, was fuming on Tuesday’s show after Bieniemy didn’t receive a promotion.

“Hell, the GMs and owners don’t want to hire him. It’s really that simple. They keep moving the goalpost,” Sharpe said. “It’s just like anything, Skip [Bayless], 15 times. I got 15 girlfriends, they said ‘Shannon you undateable. You got 15 interviews and you haven’t gotten hired yet, they [would] say ‘You know what, you’re unhireable.’ Why?”