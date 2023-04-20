Stephen A. Smith Calls Dolphins’ Handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s Concussions ‘Criminal’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently revealed that he considered retirement from the NFL following the 2022-23 season after he suffered a series of concussions throughout the year. Of course, the issue came to a head during the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the Bengals, where he had to be stretchered off and taken to a hospital after he banged his cranium on the ground and could not get up during the second quarter.

His concussions, and more so, Miami’s handling of this delicate health situation, were a massive story throughout the year, with many fans and pundits suggesting it was too dangerous for him to play the rest of the season and the Dolphins were brash for continuing to put him out there.

Following Tagovailoa’s revelation that he thought about retirement but ultimately believed it was bets for him and his family that he keep playing, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith issued a lengthy reflection on the whole saga. The flamboyant First Take star rarely speaks with such weight, so when he does, you know it’s an important issue to him.

So take a look at the thoughtful commentary from Smith on this whole Tua situation and why it’s a difficult topic to address:

Stephen A. Smith criticizes Miami for handling of Tua Tagovailoa concussions

“It was mishandled. It was exposed. You know, I take no pleasure in saying this…I loved his press conference yesterday as well, I loved his candor, the vulnerability that he showed and he displayed. Because he basically said that he’s got a family to think about. He’s the oldest of four children, if I remember correctly, to his parents. I believe he has a wife and children, God bless all of them. But it’s important to point out, and there’s no easy way to have this kind of conversation. It’s an easy argument to make that his life is on the line when he steps out on the field.

“We’re not talking about just because you’re playing in the NFL. He had a concussion in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. That is the bottom line. And they didn’t treat it as such. What happened with him was criminal. He should have never, ever been allowed to stay on that field. Even though he survived that game that Miami won, he certainly should not have been allowed on the field that Thursday night against Cincinnati when another hit, where his head hit the turf and it looked like rigor mortis had kicked in and his finger were contorted and his body froze. It was a scary, scary sight to see.

“I would dare say to you — that thank God Damar Hamlin is okay. But the only reason we didn’t spend the rest of the year talking about that ad nauseam is because of what happened with Damar Hamlin. Because Damar Hamlin distracted a lot of our attention away from what had happened to Tua.”

You can also watch the clip from the show right here: