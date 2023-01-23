WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys

It didn’t take long for Stephen A Smith to comment after the Dallas Cowboys lost to San Francisco in Sunday’s divisional round playoff game. The outspoken ESPN analyst took to Twitter moments after the game, calling out former Cowboys receiver and current ESPN employee Michael Irvin in a one-minute video rant.

“What did I tell y’all?” Smith asked. “Didn’t I say, ‘Just be patient.’ That’s all I asked. All I asked was for y’all to be patient. It was coming. ‘High-power, prolific offense. Michael Irvin the playmaker. Keep it spinning or break your record. We’re averaging more than 35 points per game.’ Well, what did you do tonight? Oh my God. I can’t wait until First Take tomorrow morning.”

Oooooooooooooohhhhhhhhh! I can’t WAIT until y’all see me on First Take tomorrow. Especially you @MichaelIrvin88! Oooh, Especially YOU! pic.twitter.com/2vo8kffois — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 23, 2023

Irvin and Stephen A Smith have had many debates about the Cowboys on ESPN’s First Take this season. Smith has often taken on the role of a Cowboys “hater” during his broadcast career, while Irvin has obviously been defensive of his former team.

That said, it will be interesting to see how Irvin responds on Monday’s edition of First Take.

Cowboys drop playoff game to the 49ers

With the loss to the 49ers, the Cowboys have once again failed to make it out of the divisional round. Dallas has not done so since 1995, the last time it won the Super Bowl.

The game stayed close throughout, and the Cowboys found themselves trailing 19-12 in the waning minutes. In a last-ditch effort to tie things up, Dallas ran a disaster of a final play. With running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up behind center, Dak Prescott delivered a quick pass to KaVontae Turpin, who was immediately brought down.

It was a rough night offensively for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who finished 23-of-37 passing for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Both teams had only one touchdown in the game, as 49ers kicker Robbie Gould nailed four field goals.

With the victory against Dallas, San Francisco advances to the NFC title game for the third time in four seasons. There they will face Philadelphia, which defeated the Giants 38-7 on Saturday.