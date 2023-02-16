Stephen A. Smith Pays Up on Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Bet with Kelly Clarkson

Stephen A. Smith is a noted Dallas Cowboys hater. Kelly Clarkson is a noted Dallas fan — even wearing a Cowboys dress to the NFL Honors last week.

That’s a recipe for an all-time wager.

During Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Clarkson and Smith were in the same suite. Clarkson picked the Chiefs to win while Smith picked the Eagles. The latter had every reason to be confident when Philadelphia jumped out to a 24-14 lead.

Then, Patrick Mahomes did, well, Patrick Mahomes things to will Kansas City to victory. Clarkson won the bet, and Smith had to come on her show to make a statement.

“I love the Cowboys!” Smith told the audience.

It’s unclear if the bet was for Smith to declare the Cowboys were his new favorite team, but he made it clear he wouldn’t do that. Still, it had to be music to Dallas fans’ ears to hear him finally admit it.

Kelly Clarkson wore her Cowboys fandom with pride at the NFL Honors — and she had jokes

Clarkson — a Fort Worth, Texas, native — came to the NFL Honors stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.

With Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons among the Cowboys in attendance, Clarkson made sure to find time in her monologue to fire some shots at her favorite team.

“Did you all know the playoffs continue after the divisional round? I didn’t. I’m a Cowboys fan,” said Clarkson, as the camera panned to Prescott who cracked a smile.

The Cowboys, however, weren’t the only team to catch a stray from Clarkson. The Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s resident punching bag, were on the receiving end of a zinger from Clarkson.

“It was a crazy season,” Clarkson said. “Thankfully the Browns restored order to the universe by doing a bunch of dumb Browns stuff, so that happened.”