Stephen A. Smith Rips Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee Catches Stray

Stephen A. Smith has no interest in listening to Aaron Rodgers during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The “First Take” host on ESPN said Friday he never watches the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s sit-down with Pat McAfee, accusing Rodgers of doing too much talking.

Stephen A. Smith: "I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning." pic.twitter.com/EkE80F2NmQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 24, 2023

“I never watch Pat McAfee with Aaron Rodgers,” Smith said, via Awful Announcing. “I watch Pat McAfee with everybody else. That’s the one thing I do skip. I have no interest in seeing Aaron Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, because Aaron Rodgers just keeps talking, talking, talking, instead of winning, winning, winning. And that’s what annoys me! Aaron Rodgers ain’t won a playoff game since he’s been on The Pat McAfee Show, have you noticed that?”

Contrary to Smith’s point, Rodgers and the Packers have won one playoff game since he began appearing on McAfee’s show three years ago. The lone victory came in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round — a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

But in the past couple seasons, playoff success has been non-existent, with the ongoing saga surrounding Rodgers’ future taking centerstage. Smith continued in his criticism, blasting Rodgers for skipping organized team activities and failing to build relationships with younger receivers such as rookie Romeo Doubs, who admitted last month he’s spent zero time with Rodgers outside the facility.

“Aaron Rodgers seems more committed to making headlines at this point in his career than he is to winning,” Smith said. “Nobody is bringing that up. I am not accusing the man of going out on the football field and not trying to win, but…there are nuggets of intel that we have witnessed and received over the years that shows, that there’s more that Aaron Rodgers could have done to facilitate winning.”

Aaron Rodgers Contemplating NFL, Packers Future

Rodgers recently embarked on a four-day darkness retreat which he hopes will allow him to make a decision on his NFL future. The Packers owe Rodgers $110 million on the three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed with the team last offseason. He will earn a $58.3 million bonus if he plays next season. Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 64.6% passing in 2022. Rodgers’ 39.4 QBR was the lowest mark of his career.