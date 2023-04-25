Stephen Jones opens up about the possibility of long-term deal for Cowboys running back Tony Pollard

After releasing long-time starter Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys inked No. 2 running back Tony Pollard on the 2023 franchise tag. The move keeps Pollard in the Cowboys RB room through 2023, but after that, he’s once again free to hit free agency.

On Monday at the team’s pre-draft press conference, Executive Vice President Stephen Jones opened up about the possibility of signing the former fourth-round draft pick to a long-term deal.

Jones told reporters that he could see Dallas signing the new bell cow back to a 3-4 year deal. As it stands now, Pollard is due to make just over $10 million for the 2023 season.

The Cowboys and Pollard have until mid-July to work out a long-term agreement. However, with the Memphis alum already inked, Dallas has less incentive to move their feet on a deal.

Cowboys considering long-term deal

Of the six players around the league that were franchise tagged ahead of the deadline, only Pollard has signed on to it. Washington tagged defensive tackle Daron Payne, however, they ended up signing him to a four-year, $90 million contract. Other free agents, including Saquon Barkley and Lamar Jackson, have refused to sign their tags so far.

One big reason the Cowboys could wait to do a larger deal with Pollard is his health. He suffered a fibula fracture and a high-ankle sprain in the post-season and the Dallas front office doesn’t yet know how that will impact his play. Jerry Jones told reporters he doesn’t believe the injury will result in a decline in his production.

“He’s an integral part of looking forward,” Jones said at the 2023 NFL Combine. “I feel very confident that he can have the kind of recovery that won’t minimize or potentially impact, negatively, how he plays.”

On the other hand, Pollard is now the Cowboys’ only solid No. 1 running back option. They also have former Florida Gator Malik Davis and signed free agent Ronald Jones, but neither has had a comparable workload to Pollard.

In 2022, he notched his first 1,000-yard rushing season and made the Pro Bowl. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry on 193 attempts and nine rushing touchdowns. He also added another 371 yards on 39 receptions with three receiving touchdowns.

Pollard inked up after inking franchise tag

Pollard joined Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in getting major ink this offseason. Following Prescott’s leg sleeve and Lamb’s full back tattoo, the RB also decided to get a tattoo by Andres Ortega and the team at Onder Ink.

The former Memphis star’s right leg is now covered in cartoons that any 90s baby would recognize. From Tommy Pickles of the Rugrats to Shaggy and Scooby from Scooby-Doo, Pollard’s tattoo features some of Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon’s best. Even SpongeBob and Curtis the Cowardly Dog make appearances. His shin also has Spider-Man and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.